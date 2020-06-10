VALLEJO—Two women were killed, and three others were injured after a drive-by shooting incident that occurred in Vallejo. The incident occurred on Tuesday night, June 9, when two shooters exited a vehicle and opened fire on a toddler’s birthday party.

At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Vallejo Police responded to a call between Wendy and Amelia streets in Vallejo. Upon arriving at the scene, police found five people suffering from gunshot wounds. A man, a woman and a 10-year-old child suffered non-life-threatning injuries and are expected to survive.

Two of the victims, a 63 year-old woman and a 37-year old woman, were rushed to a local hospital but were later pronounced dead, the Vallejo Police Department reported. The identities of the two victims will not be released until their families are informed.

Police said that three of the victims are Vallejo residents, and two other victims are residents of Benicia.

The identities of the suspects and the motive for the shooting still remain unknown. This shooting marks Vallejo’s 10th and 11th homicides of this year.

This case is still being investigated, and anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Vallejo Police Department of 911.