HOLLYWOOD─It looks like awards season is moving along despite utter uncertainty in our country amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The contenders for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, July 28 and let’s just say there were some surprises people. Leading all contenders with 26 nominations was HBO’s “Watchmen,” followed by “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with 20 nominations and “Ozark” and “Succession” each earning 18 nominations apiece. Yes, it looks like Cable and streaming services are dominating television right now America.

There was plenty of love for “Succession,” “The Crown,” “The Morning Show” and “The Crown.” Perhaps the big scream for me was seeing “Insecure” land nominations for Best Comedy Series and Lead Actress and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji.

How about those snubs? No love for Viola Davis in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series for what I considered her best work since the first season for “How to Get Away With Murder.” Also echo that sentiment for Reese Witherspoon who was overlooked for her work in “The Morning Show.” I loved her feistiness in that character America.

The nominees were announced virtually courtesy of “Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones, “Orphan Black” star Tatianna Maslany, actor Josh Gad and “Orange is the New Black” alum Laverne Cox.

Jeez, Jones is hilarious and too much, but it was a laugh that I totally needed to kick-off my Tuesday morning. A partial list of the 2020 nominees can be seen below. To see a full list of nominees visit here.

Outstanding Drama Series

-“Better Call Saul”

-“The Crown”

-“The Handmaid’s Tale”

-“Killing Eve”

-“Ozark”

-“Stranger Things”

-“Succession”

-“The Mandorlan”

Outstanding Comedy Series

-“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

-“Dead to Me”

-“The Good Place”

-“Insecure”

-“The Kominsky Method”

-“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-“Schitt’s Creek”

-“What We Do In the Shadows”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

-Jason Bateman “Ozark”

-Sterling K. Brown “This is Us”

-Steve Carell “The Morning Show”

-Brian Cox “Succession”

-Billy Porter “Pose”

-Jeremy Strong “Succession”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

-Jennifer Aniston “The Morning Show”

-Oliva Colman “The Crown”

-Jodie Comer “Killing Eve”

-Laura Linney “Ozark”

-Sandra Oh “Killing Eve”

-Zendaya “Euphoria”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

-Laura Dern “Big Little Lies”

-Meryl Streep “Big Little Lies”

-Samira Wiley “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-Helena Bonham Carter “The Crown”

-Fiona Shaw “Killing Eve”

-Julia Garner “Ozark”

-Sarah Snook “Succession”

-Thandie Newton “Westworld”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

-Giancarlo Esposito “Better Call Saul”

-Bradley Whitford “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-Billy Crudup “The Morning Show”

-Mark Duplass “The Morning Show”

-Nicholas Braun “Succession”

-Kieran Culkin “Succession”

-Matthew McFayden “Succession”

-Jeffrey Wright “Westworld”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

-Anthony Anderson “Black-ish”

-Don Cheadle “Black Monday”

-Ted Danson “The Good Place”

-Michael Douglas “The Kominsky Method”

-Eugene Levy “Schitt’s Creek”

-Ramy Youssef “Ramy”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

-Christina Applegate “Dead to Me”

-Rachel Brosnahan “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-Linda Cardellini “Dead to Me”

-Catherine O’Hara “Schitt’s Creek”

-Issa Rae “Insecure”

-Tracee Ellis Ross “Black-ish”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

-Kenan Thompson “Saturday Night Live”

-Daniel Levy “Schitt’s Creek”

-Andre Braugher “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

-William Jackson Harper “The Good Place”

-Alan Arkin “The Kominsky Method”

-Sterling K. Brown “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-Mahershala Ali “Ramy”

-Tony Shalhoub “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

-Betty Gilpin “Glow”

-D’Arcy Carden “The Good Place”

-Yvonne Orji “Insecure”

-Alex Borstein “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-Marin Hinkle “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-Kate McKinnon “Saturday Night Live”

-Cecily Strong “Saturday Night Live”

-Annie Murphy “Schitt’s Creek”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

-Jeremy Irons “Watchmen”

-Hugh Jackman “Bad Education”

-Paul Mescal “Normal People”

-Jeremy Pope “Hollywood”

-Mark Ruffalo “I Know This Much is True”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

-Cate Blanchett “Mrs. America”

-Shira Haas “Unorthodox”

-Regina King “Watchmen”

-Octavia Spencer “Self-Made”

-Kerry Washington “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Limited Series

-“Little Fires Everywhere”

-“Mrs. America”

-“Unbelievable”

-“Unorthodox”

-“Watchmen”

The festivities are expected to be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and the awards will be handed out on Sunday, September 20. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be televised on ABC.