HOLLYWOOD—Nominees for the 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced on Tuesday, February 2, with the Netflix flick “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” leading all contender with 10 nominations. The movie is nominated for Best Motion Picture alongside “Soul,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami.” Both “Ma Rainey” and “Soul” earned 9 nominations apiece.

When it comes to television the ABC series “Black-ish” picked up a total of 11 nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series. The HBO series “Lovecraft Country” earned 8 nominations. Vying for the Entertainer of the Year prize include Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Regina King, D-Nice and Trevor Noah. A partial list of this year’s nominees are listed below.

Outstanding Motion Picture

-“Bad Boys For Life”

-“Da 5 Bloods”

-“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

-“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-“One Night In Miami”

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

-David E. Talbert “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

-George C. Wolfe “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-Gina Prince-Bythewood “The Old Guard”

-Radha Blank “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

-Regina King “One Night in Miami”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

-Anthony Mackie “The Banker”

-Chadwick Boseman “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-Delroy Lindo “Da 5 Bloods”

-Forest Whitaker “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

-Will Smith “Bad Boys For Life”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

-Issa Rae “The Photograph”

-Janelle Monáe “Antebellum”

-Madalen Mills “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

-Tracee Ellis Ross “The High Note”

-Viola Davis “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

-Aldis Hodge “One Night In Miami”

Chadwick Boseman “Da 5 Bloods”

-Clarke Peters “Da 5 Bloods”

-Colman Domingo “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Glynn Turman “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

-Anika Noni Rose “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

-Gabourey Sidibe “Antebellum”

-Nia Long “The Banker”

-Phylicia Rashad “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

-Taylour Paige “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Drama Series

-“All Rise”

-“Bridgerton”

-“Lovecraft Country”

-“Power Book II: Ghost”

-“This Is Us”

Outstanding Comedy Series

-“#blackAF”

-“Black-ish”

-“grown-ish”

-“Insecure”

-“The Last O.G.”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

-Jonathan Majors “Lovecraft Country”

-Keith David “Greenleaf”

-Nicco Annan “P-Valley”

-Regé-Jean Page “Bridgerton”

-Sterling K. Brown “This Is Us”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

-Angela Bassett “9-1-1”

-Brandee Evans “P-Valley”

-Jurnee Smollett “Lovecraft Country”

-Simone Missick “All Rise”

-Viola Davis “How To Get Away With Murder”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

-Clifford “Method Man” Smith “Power Book II: Ghost”

-Delroy Lindo “The Good Fight”

-J. Alphonse Nicholson “P-Valley”

-Jeffrey Wright “Westworld”

-Michael Kenneth Williams “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

-Adjoa Andoh “Bridgerton”

-Aunjanue Ellis “Lovecraft Country”

-Lynn Whitfield “Greenleaf”

-Mary J. Blige “Power Book II: Ghost”

-Susan Kelechi Watson “This Is Us”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

-“Hamilton”

-“Little Fires Everywhere”

-“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

-“Sylvie’s Love”

-“The Clark Sister: First Ladies of Gospel”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

-Blair Underwood “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

-Chris Rock “Fargo”

-Daveed Diggs “Hamilton”

-Leslie Odom, Jr. “Hamilton”

-Nnamdi Asomugha “Sylvie’s Love “

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

-Aunjanue Ellis “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”

-Kerry Washington “Little Fires Everywhere”

-Michaela Coel “I May Destroy You”

-Octavia Spencer “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

-Tessa Thompson “Sylvie’s Love”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

-Anthony Anderson “Black-ish”

-Cedric The Entertainer “The Neighborhood”

-Don Cheadle “Black Monday”

-Idris Elba “In the Long Run”

-Tracy Morgan “The Last O.G.”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

-Issa Rae “Insecure”

-Folake Olowofoyeku “Bob Hearts Abishola”

-Regina Hall “Black Monday”

-Tracee Ellis Ross “Black-ish”

-Yara Shahidi “Grown-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

-Andre Braugher “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

-Deon Cole “Black-ish”

-Jay Ellis “Insecure”

-Kenan Thompson “Saturday Night Live”

-Laurence Fishburne “Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

-Jenifer Lewis “Black-ish”

-Marsai Martin “Black-ish”

-Natasha Rothwell “Insecure”

-Tichina Arnold “The Neighborhood”

-Yvonne Orji “Insecure”

The NAACP Image Awards will be handed out on Saturday, March 27. The ceremony will air live on BET, CBS, VH1 and MTV at 8 p.m. EST. A host for the ceremony has not yet been announced.