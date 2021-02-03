HOLLYWOOD—Nominees for the 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced on Tuesday, February 2, with the Netflix flick “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” leading all contender with 10 nominations. The movie is nominated for Best Motion Picture alongside “Soul,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami.” Both “Ma Rainey” and “Soul” earned 9 nominations apiece.
When it comes to television the ABC series “Black-ish” picked up a total of 11 nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series. The HBO series “Lovecraft Country” earned 8 nominations. Vying for the Entertainer of the Year prize include Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Regina King, D-Nice and Trevor Noah. A partial list of this year’s nominees are listed below.
Outstanding Motion Picture
-“Bad Boys For Life”
-“Da 5 Bloods”
-“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
-“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
-“One Night In Miami”
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
-David E. Talbert “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
-George C. Wolfe “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
-Gina Prince-Bythewood “The Old Guard”
-Radha Blank “The Forty-Year-Old Version”
-Regina King “One Night in Miami”
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
-Anthony Mackie “The Banker”
-Chadwick Boseman “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
-Delroy Lindo “Da 5 Bloods”
-Forest Whitaker “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
-Will Smith “Bad Boys For Life”
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
-Issa Rae “The Photograph”
-Janelle Monáe “Antebellum”
-Madalen Mills “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
-Tracee Ellis Ross “The High Note”
-Viola Davis “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
-Aldis Hodge “One Night In Miami”
Chadwick Boseman “Da 5 Bloods”
-Clarke Peters “Da 5 Bloods”
-Colman Domingo “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Glynn Turman “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
-Anika Noni Rose “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
-Gabourey Sidibe “Antebellum”
-Nia Long “The Banker”
-Phylicia Rashad “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
-Taylour Paige “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding Drama Series
-“All Rise”
-“Bridgerton”
-“Lovecraft Country”
-“Power Book II: Ghost”
-“This Is Us”
Outstanding Comedy Series
-“#blackAF”
-“Black-ish”
-“grown-ish”
-“Insecure”
-“The Last O.G.”
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
-Jonathan Majors “Lovecraft Country”
-Keith David “Greenleaf”
-Nicco Annan “P-Valley”
-Regé-Jean Page “Bridgerton”
-Sterling K. Brown “This Is Us”
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
-Angela Bassett “9-1-1”
-Brandee Evans “P-Valley”
-Jurnee Smollett “Lovecraft Country”
-Simone Missick “All Rise”
-Viola Davis “How To Get Away With Murder”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
-Clifford “Method Man” Smith “Power Book II: Ghost”
-Delroy Lindo “The Good Fight”
-J. Alphonse Nicholson “P-Valley”
-Jeffrey Wright “Westworld”
-Michael Kenneth Williams “Lovecraft Country”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
-Adjoa Andoh “Bridgerton”
-Aunjanue Ellis “Lovecraft Country”
-Lynn Whitfield “Greenleaf”
-Mary J. Blige “Power Book II: Ghost”
-Susan Kelechi Watson “This Is Us”
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
-“Hamilton”
-“Little Fires Everywhere”
-“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”
-“Sylvie’s Love”
-“The Clark Sister: First Ladies of Gospel”
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
-Blair Underwood “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”
-Chris Rock “Fargo”
-Daveed Diggs “Hamilton”
-Leslie Odom, Jr. “Hamilton”
-Nnamdi Asomugha “Sylvie’s Love “
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
-Aunjanue Ellis “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”
-Kerry Washington “Little Fires Everywhere”
-Michaela Coel “I May Destroy You”
-Octavia Spencer “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”
-Tessa Thompson “Sylvie’s Love”
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
-Anthony Anderson “Black-ish”
-Cedric The Entertainer “The Neighborhood”
-Don Cheadle “Black Monday”
-Idris Elba “In the Long Run”
-Tracy Morgan “The Last O.G.”
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
-Issa Rae “Insecure”
-Folake Olowofoyeku “Bob Hearts Abishola”
-Regina Hall “Black Monday”
-Tracee Ellis Ross “Black-ish”
-Yara Shahidi “Grown-ish”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
-Andre Braugher “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
-Deon Cole “Black-ish”
-Jay Ellis “Insecure”
-Kenan Thompson “Saturday Night Live”
-Laurence Fishburne “Black-ish”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
-Jenifer Lewis “Black-ish”
-Marsai Martin “Black-ish”
-Natasha Rothwell “Insecure”
-Tichina Arnold “The Neighborhood”
-Yvonne Orji “Insecure”
The NAACP Image Awards will be handed out on Saturday, March 27. The ceremony will air live on BET, CBS, VH1 and MTV at 8 p.m. EST. A host for the ceremony has not yet been announced.