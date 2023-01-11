HOLLYWOOD—Now we are getting into the thick of awards season. Why? The Screen Actors Guild Awards are a predictor of where things could be headed when the Academy Awards contenders are announced in February. I was quite surprised that the SAG Awards nominees were announced a bit later. It seems ever since COVID-19 and the Academy Awards pushing back its awards date things have been so influx with awards season.

The Golden Globes were held on Tuesday (odd date, as it normally takes place on Sundays), and now we have the SAG nominees on Wednesday, which has always been the norm. So we’re truly getting an indication as to who could be slated to be front-runners and big contenders when the Academy Awards nominees later this month.

The nominees were announced on January 11, 2023, by actresses Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson. Leading all contenders on the cinematic side was “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” which earned 5 nominations apiece. It is looking more and more like those two flicks will be top contenders come Oscar, but I think “Avatar: The Way of Water” will dominate earning a ton of technical nominations in addition to Best Picture, Best Director and a possible Screenplay nomination.

In the TV universe, “Ozark” leads with four nominations including Outstanding Drama Series. Glad to see love for Jenna Ortega as Female Actor in a Comedy Series for “Wednesday.” That woman can act people and she is one to watch.

Of course with nominees, you will indeed have snubs and there were some people and it raises the question: WHY? Tom Cruise missing from the Lead Actor race for “Top Gun: Maverick” which also didn’t earn an Ensemble nod. Where the hell is Michelle Williams for Lead Actress? Adam Sandler earns a nod. “Babylon” as an contender for Motion Picture, that movie was not great people.

How is “The Fabelmans” an Outstanding Ensemble contender, yet, the only nominee in the acting categories was Paul Dano. “Women Talking” earns an Ensemble in a Motion Picture nod, but none of the actors in the flick are nominated? Make that make sense people. A bit more love for “The Whale,” which I am thrilled about, as I am to FINALLY see Danielle Deadwyler nominated for Lead Actress for her riveting performance in “Till” people.

These nominations are seriously baffling as hell, which tells me the Academy Awards nominees at the end of this month will be a ball of surprises.

A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture

-“Babylon”

-“The Banshees of Inisherin”

-“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-“The Fabelmans”

-“Women Talking”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture

-Austin Butler “Elvis”

-Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Brendan Fraser “The Whale”

-Bill Nighy “Living

-Adam Sandler “The Hustle”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture

-Cate Blanchett “Tàr”

-Viola Davis “The Woman King”

-Ana de Armas “Blonde”

-Danielle Deadwyler “Till”

-Michelle Yeoh “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

-Paul Dano “The Fabelmans”

-Brendan Gleeson “The Banshees of the Inisherin”

-Barry Keoghan “The Banshees of the Inisherin”

-Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

-Angela Bassett “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

-Hong Chau “The Whale”

-Kerry Condon “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everyone All at Once”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

-“Avatar: The Way of Water”

-“The Batman”

-“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

-“Top Gun: Maverick”

-“The Woman King”

Outstanding Drama Series Ensemble

-“Better Call Saul”

-“The Crown”

-“Ozark”

-“Severance”

-“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Comedy Series Ensemble

-“Abbott Elementary”

-“Barry”

-“The Bear”

-“Hacks”

-“Only Murders in the Building”

Male Actor in a Drama Series

-Jonathan Banks “Better Call Saul”

-Jason Bateman “Ozark”

-Jeff Bridges “The Old Man”

-Bod Odenkirk “Better Call Saul”

-Adam Scott “Severance”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

-Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus”

-Elizabeth Debicki “The Crown”

-Julia Garner “Ozark”

-Laura Linney “Ozark”

-Zendaya “Euphoria”

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

-Emily Blunt “The English”

-Jessica Chastain “George & Tammy”

-Julia Garner “Inventing Anna”

-Niecy Nash “Dahmer”

-Amanda Seyfried “The Dropout”

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

-Steve Carell “The Patient”

-Taron Egerton “Black Bird”

-Sam Elliott “1883”

-Paul Walter Hauser “Black Bird

-Evan Peters “Dahmer”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

-Christina Applegate “Dead to Me”

-Rachel Brosnahan “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-Quinta Brunson “Abbott Elementary”

-Jenna Ortega “Wednesday”

-Jean Smart “Hacks”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

-Anthony Carrigan “Barry”

-Bill Hader “Barry”

-Steve Martin “Only Murders in the Building”

-Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building”

-Jeremy Allen White “The Bear”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

-“Andor”

-“The Boys”

-“House of Dragon”

-“Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power”

-“Stranger Things”

News was announced Wednesday that the 29th Annual SAG Awards will broadcast live online on Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. EST. Netflix has agreed with a partnership with the organization and will hold the rights to televise the ceremony in 2024. Netflix will play host to the ceremony in 2023 by streaming the awards on its YouTube channel and promote the ceremony across its social media platforms. The awards will be handed out from the famed Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.