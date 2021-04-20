SAN FRANCISCO—The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, April 18, that a parachutist at the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center died Saturday, April 17, after he parachute was tangled on her landing.

According to authorities, calls came in around 2:30 p.m. reporting the accident. The woman has been identified as 57-year-old Sabrina Call, a resident of Watsonville who authorities described as a “very experienced” skydiver.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the case, but their inspections are limited to the parachute rigging.

In March, the Center was ordered to pay out a $40 million settlement in a case related to 18-year-old Tyler Turner dying in August, 2016, in which the instructor who jumped with Turner did not have a proper license, and both died after their parachute did not open.

In 2006, an experienced jumper unsuccessfully sued the parachute center after his leap from a twin-engine plane at 3,000 feet left him with spinal cord injuries; he struck the plane’s tail before crash-landing in a vineyard near Highway 99.

In 2014 a professional skier from Squaw Valley, Timothy “Timy” Dutton, 27, suffered the same fate at Lodi Parachute Center, dying in a nearby vineyard.

In 2019 The Washington Post reported that a 28-year-old woman died during a jump at the same school after a gust of wind sent her careening toward the flow of traffic on Highway 99. She slammed into a big rig and was found dead on the shoulder of the highway.

There have been several more deaths, 22 in total since 1981.

“We’re sad but it’s just like a car wreck or anything else. You have to go on,” owner Bill Dause told KCRA News.

