SAN FRANCISCO—As the “national weed day” falls upon the country, San Franciscans will not be able to enjoy their traditional gathering on Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park on April 20.

Fences were put up around Hippie Hill on Monday, April 19, to deter residents from gathering together. This is the second straight year the event is cancelled, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to city officials, police and park rangers will patrol the area, dispersing crowds and issuing citations, if appropriate.

Fences have been put up all around Hippie Hill to restrict residents from gathering.

420hippiehill.com, the organizer of the annual gatherings, announced that they “take everyone’s health seriously” and the website will still have online live streams, encouraging people to “participate in spirit” from the safety of their homes.

Online streams will include free comedy sessions, musical performances, and other events. Musical appearances will feature Snoop Dogg, A$AP Rocky, Jhené Aiko, Wiz Khalifa, and Bam Marley. A comedy show will be hosted by Michael Blackson and Paul Rodriguez.

A “mixer” later in the day will benefit the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform.

The San Francisco Police Department tweeted the following message:

SFPD encourages residents to enjoy the day at home.
