SAN FRANCISCO—The Department of Justice announced on Monday, April 19 that a federal grand jury has formally charged Ramajana Hidic Demirovic, 46, with one count of cyberstalking several minors and two counts of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.

According to the indictment, Demirovic had a “co-conspirator” who was also a minor at the time of the offense. At the beginning of 2016, the Justice Department indicated that Demirovic was a resident of San Francisco, and during that time, the “principal targets” were those with whom she or the co-conspirator “had or attempted to have romantic relationships.”

Demirovic sent “hundreds of malicious, deceptive, and abusive communications intended to sabotage the personal relationships, social reputation, academic life, and work prospects of her intended victims,” said the Department of Justice in a news release.

According to the indictment, there were three victims that the co-conspirator dated during February of 2016 and March of 2018. The indictment describes the victims only as “Victim A” who was 14 at the time, “Victim B” who was 15, and “Victim C” but the indictment did not mention his age at the time of the cyberstalking.

“Victim A” dated the co-conspirator for “a few days” in February 2016 when the indictment noted that Demirovic contacted the victim’s mother “with intimidating messages.” Demirovic also went to the victim’s school and inquired where “she could find” him, the indictment said. Once Demirovic found the victim, the indictment said she “accosted him and threatened to “rip” his heart out.

The indictment noted that the victim needed to be withdrawn from his school and lived in fear of seeing Demirovic again.

“Victim B” was dating the co-conspirator during the spring of 2016 when Demirovic sent him text messages saying that he should be “condemned,” that he was an “awful human being” and that he was “an idiot,” the indictment said.

“Demirovic also threatened that her husband would find Victim B and that ‘it’s not going to look pretty,’” said the Department of Justice. The news release detailed that the abuse continued to the point where Demirovic contacted the victim’s employer and school, where she told them the victim used street drugs, drank alcohol, and was “physically abusive.”

Due to those claims that the Department of Justice said were “false,” the victim suffered from being barred from his high school. Because of Demirovic’s misconduct, the indictment said the victim restricted his social life, deleted social media profiles, and needed “a private driver to transport him to school and soccer practice.”

The indictment described “Victim C’s” encounter as a “17-month campaign of cyberstalking by Demirovic and her co-conspirator to humiliate Victim C and destroy his social relationships.”

An example of Demirovic’s actions against victim C was that she impersonated him on his Instagram account and called a friend of his a “hoe” and another friend a “pig,” according to the indictment. As a result, the authorities said the victim suffered “permanent damages to his personal relationships.”

The authorities said that Demirovic was arrested in her home on April 16, and her next court appearance is set for April 27 at 3:00 p.m. If convicted, the Department of Justice said that Demirovic faces 5-15 years in prison and fines totaling $500,000.