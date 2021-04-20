SAN FRANCISCO—Over the last several months prices for groceries in the Bay Area have risen, with prices rising 6.7 percent compared to last year. In a study conducted of U.S. cities with a population of over 4 million, San Francisco currently stands in the top five cities with the highest rise in food prices.

Prices for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 16.2 percent higher in February 2021 compared to February 2020. That was 1.3 percent less than the 17.5 percent increase that December 2020 held for the 12-month period. According to statistics given by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, San Francisco’s currently third in U.S. cities with major changes in food prices with a current standing 3.2 percent higher than the national average. Prices for fruits and vegetables also spiked, rising 10 percent for the one-year period that ended in February, compared with a 12.2 percent increase for the 12 months that ended in December.

According to the Mercury News, experts believe that due to the shutdowns or the operation restrictions on restaurants in the Bay Area, a growing number of people began preparing home-cooked meals. Dairy products rose 0.5 percent during the one-year period ending in February, less than the percentage increases of other products.