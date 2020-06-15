SAN FRANCISCO—National gym chain 24 Hour Fitness announced on Friday, June 12 that several of its Bay Area locations would close permanently amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement made by the company, 10 Bay Area gyms are closing, four of which are located in San Francisco. The locations that are closing in San Francisco are the ones located in North Point, Alemany Sport, Noe Valley, Fit Lite and Market Street. There is also one closing in San Jose, located at Capitol & McKee.

The chain’s website has a notice which reads: “24 Hour Fitness has made the difficult decision to close the following locations. Members, we invite you to workout at any reopened location throughout 2020.”

This announcement came almost right after the state of California announced a move into Stage 3, which allowed gyms, swimming pools, bars, hotels and other locations to reopen as long as certain guidelines are followed. However, 24 Hour Fitness has said that other Bay Area locations would be opening soon, including some gyms in San Mateo and Alameda counties.

The gym has said that current members would be allowed to workout at any location that is reopened through the rest of 2020, and there is no need for members to adjust their membership plans.

Gyms that are reopening are asked to follow state-issued guidelines, including implementing reservations, spacing gym equipment at least 6 feet apart, frequently disinfecting equipment, and suspending contact sports such as basketball.