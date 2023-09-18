SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, September 14, the San Francisco Police Department’s 279th Recruit Class were sworn in. There were 6 graduating recruit officers. Four of the graduates are bilingual and fluent in languages such as Spanish and Tagalog.

The 279th Recruit Class included three members who have earned bachelor’s degrees. Members of the class have previously been employed in fields such as security, construction trades, and engineering. One of the graduating officers served in the United States Marine Corps.

The graduation transpired at the Lake Merced Boat House located at 1 Harding Road in San Francisco at 6 p.m. The 279th Recruit Class completed 33 weeks of training. Following graduation, the newly sworn SFPD officers will begin a 16-week field training program at various district stations.