3 Arrested For Auto Burglary

SAN FRANCISCO—22-year-old Jonathan Joseph Caruso of San Francisco, 18-year-old Angel Herrera from Pacifica and a 17-year-old juvenile from Antioch were arrested and are facing charges related to an auto burglary that transpired on Friday, November 11. The stolen vehicle was discovered just after 3:00 p.m. at a freeway entrance located on Market Street and Octavia.

According to video that was capture by the San Francisco Police Department, three suspects attempted to flee from officers going southbound on the 101 Freeway. At the time police were undergoing a city-wide auto burglary and robbery abatement operation and were not in uniform.

During the investigation police received a total of six calls in a three hour period related to an auto burglary. In each report the caller described the same suspect vehicle in each case.

The suspects eventually led the police on a foot pursuit when one of them dropped a handgun to the ground and continued running. Officers were able to stop and detain the individuals involved. They secured the vehicle which was deemed stolen and discovered another firearm inside. They also discovered burglary tools and personal property allegedly stolen during the auto burglary spree.

Caruso was booked for possession of a loaded firearm, and faces multiple charges related to the auto burglaries. Caruso was also wanted on an arrest warrant out of Pittsburg.

Herrera was charged for driving the stolen vehicle and the 17 year old was cited for the auto burglaries and then was released to his mother.

All three suspects face charges of resisting arrest.

Police say these investigations remain active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police.