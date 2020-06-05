SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, June 4 a 31-year-old swimmer died after a rescue effort in rough surf at Ocean Beach, National Park Service officials reported.

At around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, Park Services rescue staff at Ocean Beach received a call about a swimmer in distress. Two swimmers were in the ocean, and one was brought safely to shore by a surfer close-by. The second swimmer however was a 31 year-old-man farther out in rough surf. Rescue staff reached the man, but he went into cardiac arrest. CPR was performed on the man and he was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital, but was later pronounced dead. His identity will be released once his family is informed.

Ocean Beach and the surrounding area are well-known for dangerous rip currents, and it is assumed that rip currents caught the two swimmers by surprise, and are what caused the incident.

Park Service officials have expressed their condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim, and have also advised the public to use extreme caution when swimming in the ocean, as the coastlines around the Bay Area are known to be especially hazardous.