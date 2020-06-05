SAN FRANCISCO—Workers with the San Francisco Water Department (SFWD) are calling on San Francisco Mayor London Breed to increase safety protection and precautions for them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the Water Department’s safety group, called “Strength in Numbers” (SIN), released a petition on change.org which provided explanations for the reason of the petition, and listed 3 major demands for change.

The petition is titled “Mayor Breed: City of SF essential workers deserve safety”. According to the group, they believe that they are expected to work as if the pandemic is not happening, have a hard time maintaining social distancing due to the nature of their jobs, and lack sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE). SIN officials have stated: “San Francisco Water Department employees’ concerns about their safety are minimized, or worse, ignored. They are expected to work as if this pandemic is not even happening. They serve the residents of San Francisco with pride, but they are being asked to put routine and non-essential work before their health and well-being.”

Additionally, they state that although Mayor Breed has ordered construction within San Francisco to be stopped, the Water Department employees are still expected to continue their services in the same buildings that have been shut down due to COVID-19. They also pointed out that employees in SF’s Sewer Department have been working a schedule that is one week on, two weeks off with no reduction in pay, while the Water Department has not been granted a similar schedule.

SIN outlined three demands in the petition, which state:

1.) “Reduce the scope of SFWD operations to truly essential work. Institute a one week on/two week off schedule with no loss of pay, similar to staff in the Sewer Department”

2.) “Provide sufficient personal protective equipment in order to do every job safely, whether in the field, shops or offices. If such PPE is not available, SFWD employees should not be asked to compromise their lives and the health and safety of their families, especially for routine work.”

3.) “Provide equal and safe working conditions for every employee.”

As of Friday, June 5, the petition has garnered 902 signatures, nearing their goal of 1000 signatures total.

Although the petition is directed at Mayor London Breed, the group has also called on the Board of Supervisors and the San Francisco Public Utilities commission for extra assistance from the city.