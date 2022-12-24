400 Union Square Macy’s Workers On Strike

SAN FRANCISCO—Workers at San Francisco’s flagship Macy’s store in Union Square, initiated a strike on Friday, December 23. According to reports, about 400 employees are involved.

On Thursday, December 22, union workers met and rejected the company’s latest offers by an overwhelming 93% majority they voted in favor of the two-day strike at the Union Square store.

John Nunes, the president of the union, said workers want better pay, increased staffing levels and affordable health care. Macy’s only offered a $1-per-hour pay bump over three years and has not offered affordable health care or increased staffing levels.

The union is also asking shoppers to boycott Macy’s across the Bay Area in support of the union’s efforts. The store will remain open during the strike.

According to one of the union’s leaders, John Frahm, Macy’s has earned a lot of money, without that trickling down to employees, who have been bargaining for more than seven months.

Employees stated that they plan to return to work on Monday, December 26, if the company can provide them a better offer.

Jullianne Olivio, a Macy’s spokesperson, provided the following statement on Friday:

“At Macy’s, our top priority is to ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers. Our Macy’s Union Square store remains open to customers and colleagues.”

The San Francisco News reached out to Macy’s for more information but did not hear back before print.