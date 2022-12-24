Man Left In Critical Condition After Attempted Carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO—In an attempted carjacking, a 56 year old San Francisco man was critically injured on Wednesday, December 22.

The incident was occured around 11:40 a.m. near Ocean View Park at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Montana Street.

According to police, the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect who was trying to steal his car. In the process the victim was shot and after he was shot he attempted to chase the suspect. The suspect got into the vehicle and ran the victim over and fled the scene. The suspect was not able to take the victim’s car.

The victim is said to be in critical condition and is currently being treated for his life threatening injuries.

Police do not have a description of the suspect as of yet. The public is urged to contact the San Francisco Police Department with any information at 1-415-575-4444 and refer to case #220872340.