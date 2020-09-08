SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, September 6, San Francisco 49ers player Deebo Samuel was removed from the Non-Football list which gives him the opportunity to play on Sunday, September 13 against the Arizona Cardinals.

General Manager of the San Francisco 49ers, John Lynch held a conference call with the media and said, “He does have a shot.”

Samuel broke his foot in June and has been rehabbing the injury with a positive attitude, according to Lynch.

“One of the cool things now, the way these guys record everything they do, we get to see how hard Deebo was working. I’m a huge believer that when you get injured and you’re already in great shape, you heal quicker” said Lynch on the SF 49ers.com site.

In the past few months, the 49ers have had a up and down off season with their wide receiver group. Players like Richie James Jr. was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, losing Jalen Hurd for the season due to a torn ACL. The team signed veterans like Tavon Austin, who ended up being placed on injured reserved due to injury.

The 49ers recently removed James from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and now may have Samuel in the lineup to help the wide receiver group against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. in Levi Stadium.

Representatives of the San Francisco 49ers have not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.