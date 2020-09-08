SAN FRANCISCO— On Wednesday, September 2, San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Steven Demarco Taylor. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley informed the press on Wednesday that her office filed the felony complaint against Fletcher.

The shooting transpired on April 18 around 3:12 p.m. at a Walmart located at 15555 Hesperian Boulevard. Fletcher responded to reports of Taylor holding a baseball bat after store security stopped him to ask him to return a tent and bat he attempted to walk out with without paying. Police reports and video show Fletcher asking Taylor to hand him the bat as he reached for it, but Taylor pulled the bat away and backed up. He then used his taser on Taylor, who began to lean forward and stumble toward Fletcher. He shot Taylor once in the chest just as backup Officer Overton arrived and deployed his taser on Taylor as he fell to the ground after dropping the bat. Taylor received first aid until the paramedics came, but died at the scene from his wounds sustained.

“A thorough review of the statements of witnesses and involved police officers, physical evidence and the review of multiple videos of the shooting shows that at the time of the shooting it was not reasonable to conclude Mr. Taylor posed an imminent threat of death or great bodily injury to Officer Fletcher or to anyone else in the store. I believe Officer Fletcher’s actions, coupled with his failure to attempt other de-escalation options rendered his use of deadly force unreasonable and a violation of Penal Code Section 192(a), Voluntary Manslaughter,” stated the felony complaint.

“As the Police Chief of San Leandro, I know the loss of Steven Taylor has deeply affected this community. Today, the District Attorney has charged Officer Jason Fletcher with voluntary manslaughter. It is important that we allow the judicial process to take its course. I will refer all questions to the District Attorney’s Office,” said Police Chief Jeff Tudor in a statement released on Wednesday, September 2.

Fletcher is set to appear in court Tuesday, September 15.