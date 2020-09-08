Video Exposes Living Conditions In CA’s 12th District

SAN FRANCISCO—A video shot by political columnist, Benny Johnson captured the living conditions some people face in San Francisco. The video starts off by saying “Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want you to see this” and reveals that someone would see on a drive through the Tenderloin District, which part of the district that Pelosi represents.

Pelosi, who currently serves as the Speaker of the House, has been in office for over 33 years and representing CA’s 12th District since 2013. The district covers most of San Francisco and the video shows that most of it is currently in shambles. Johnson’s video reveals endless tent encampments and people casually shooting up on the streets. The video filmed a pipeline that runs through the Tenderloin District that allows people to take showers on the streets.

The caption, “Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want you to see this” was in ode to the Kimberley Klacik’s video “Democrats don’t want you to see this.” In the video, Klacik states that Democratic cities are the worst place for Black people to live. She points to statistics that show crime and poverty rates skyrocket since Democratic officials took over. This video has only added to the uproar of Pelosi’s salon scandal. Demonstrations have taken place in front of Pelosi’s home in San Francisco.