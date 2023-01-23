SANTA CLARA– One of the NFL’s classic rivalries was renewed on Sunday, January 22 as the Dallas Cowboys headed into the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs against their arch rival, the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 19-12 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara eliminating them from the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

After the hard fought smash mouth victory, the San Francisco 49ers have advanced to the NFC Championship for the third time in four years. Next Sunday the 49ers will travel to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC Championship.

The 49ers are scorching, winning 12 games in a row. San Francisco managed to score six points off two Dak Prescott interceptions, leading to crucial points in this low scoring affair. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw two costly interceptions; his sixth game of 2022 throwing two interceptions.

One was thrown in the red zone as the Cowboys were about to score, the next pick put the 49ers in field goal range. The Red zone pick was a devastating blow for the Cowboys, driving for a touchdown deep in Niners territory in the final 2 minutes of the first half before the Fred Warner interception.

Rookie Niners Quarterback Brock Purdy remains undefeated, completing 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards. Running Back Christian McCaffrey ran the ball for 57 yards, including their only touchdown early in the 4th quarter to take a 16-9 edge. Linebacker Fred Warner was also everywhere between the lines on Sunday, he even covered CeeDee Lamb on a critical third down.

The player of the game was 49ers Tight End George Kittle. Recording a team high five catches for 95 yards, including a jaw dropping catch where the ball bounced off his hand and face mask before he hauled it in. It’s no Wonder Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Prescott went 23 of 37 with a TD pass and two interceptions, Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb caught 10 passes for 117 yards. All-Pro Running Back Tony Pollard got his leg rolled up on a tackle late in the first half, he left the game with a high ankle sprain and would not return.

The difference in the game was very simple; the Niners stars made key plays while avoiding mental mistakes. Whereas Dallas suffered another crushing playoff loss. The San Francisco 49ers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 29. The game will air on Fox and kickoff is slated for 12:00 p.m.