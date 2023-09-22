SANTA CLARA– The San Francisco 49ers were back in The Bay in Week 3 for their long-awaited home opener. After securing two wins on the road, the red and gold played host to the New York Giants on Thursday, September 21 with their 30-12 win over the New York Giants. San Francisco improves to 3-0 for the first time since 2019.

“We’re really happy to be 3-0 right now,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It’s really cool to do it after a Thursday night game. There’s not many times in the NFL where you get to enjoy a win more than just that night. It’s always cool when you win on Thursdays. I told the guys if they want to win and have a weekend off, we have to earn it.”

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had another dynamic performance, McCaffrey is a frontrunner for the NFL MVP, although the season is brand new.

Through the first two weeks of the season, McCaffrey is the NFL rushing yards leader, has won back-to-back Fedex Ground Player of the Week awards and on Thursday against the New York Giants, reached 5,000 career rushing yards in his 14th game as a member of the red and gold .

He racked up 18 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground and added another five catches for 34 yards through the air. With his four-yard rushing touchdown in Week 3, McCaffrey extended his touchdown scoring streak to 12-straight games.

Defensive Lineman Nick Bosa got his first sack of the season. Bosa sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the final minute of the first quarter for a loss of eight yards and helped set up San Francisco’s defense for their first three-and-out of the game.

He later combined with Arik Armstead on a tackle of Jones on a failed two-point conversion attempt by New York in the third quarter.

Signature Deebo Samuel was on display against New York as the veteran “wideback” racked up the yards-after-catch that resulted in a 40-yard reception early in the third quarter. That play was part of an 11-play, 72-yard field goal-scoring drive for San Francisco to put them up 20-12.

Kittle’s 29-yard gain was also a third quarter grab that pushed the red and goal down the field. That drive ended with a 36-yard field goal by Moody to put the team up 30-12.

As Levi’s Stadium enters its 10th anniversary, the proud home of the San Francisco 49ers has grown to become one of the toughest places for opponents to play. And while the past decade has seen its share of ups and downs for the 49ers, one constant has remained – the unwavering support of the Faithful.