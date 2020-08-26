SANTA CLARA—On Thursday, August 25, the San Francisco 49ers announced that they will begin the 2020 season without any spectators at home games due to health threats present by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

NFL teams announced a wide range of policies regarding allowing fans at games this year. The Las Vegas Raiders said that they won’t allow fans at games all season during their first year at their new stadium in Las Vegas. The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are each currently planning to allow a small amount of fans at their home games.

The 49ers will begin their season on September 13 at Levi’s Stadium playing host to the Arizona Cardinals. Following their home opener, the reigning NFC champions will head to New York to play the New York Jets and New York Giants. They will have three consecutive home games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Rams.

In an official statement, the SF 49ers said, “Through ongoing dialogue with State and Santa Clara County officials, and in accordance with public health guidelines, we can confirm that we will begin our season on September 13th against the Arizona Cardinals without fans in attendance. We will continue to work with State and County officials regarding the potential to welcome the Faithful back to Levi’s® Stadium later this season.”

The 49ers are allowing all season ticket members to either have their 2020 season ticket payment carried over to 2021 or receive a full refund. Those who credited their 2020 payment to 2021 will receive priority access to single-game tickets if the 49ers are safely able to have fans at home games at some point this season. Due to the demand, tickets will not be guaranteed for anyone.