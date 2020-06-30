SAN FRANCISCO—Due to large increases in coronavirus cases across California, all Fourth of July events and firework shows have been cancelled in the Bay Area. Fireworks shows were cancelled to further discourage large gatherings to limit the spread of the virus. Annual shows at the Berkeley Marina, Marin County Fair, San Francisco’s Aquatic Park and Sausalito waterfront will not take place in 2020. Small town celebrations have also been cancelled.

Bay Area residents are encouraged to avoid large gatherings of friends and families, and fire departments across the region are reminding residents of the dangers of using illegal fireworks in replacement of cancelled celebrations. In the past weeks leading up to the Fourth of July, residents have complained about illegal firework usage among the general public.

In replacement of in-person celebrations, many cities will instead host virtual events to celebrate the holiday. Concord, Foster City, Fremont, Gilroy, Pleasant Hills and others are planning virtual celebrations where residents can tune in.