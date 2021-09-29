UNITED STATES—Running out of ideas for date night? There are plenty of lists and surveys online that include the same old options that everyone’s been doing for decades, like dinner, drinks, a movie, or a walk.

Whether you’ve recently moved to a new city, perhaps buying one of the Charlotte houses for sale, or you’ve lived in the same town all your life, if it’s time for something different, consider one of these options instead.

Learn Some New Moves

Learning some new dance moves with your partner can be a super romantic way to enjoy time together especially if you go for ballroom dancing lessons, perhaps learning the basics of the tango, waltz, merengue, or salsa. Even if you’re both all left feet, being able to laugh together is always good.

Take a Cooking Class

Cooking classes are becoming more popular than ever and they make for a perfect date night too. It’s a great way to find out if you’re really compatible or grow closer to your partner with the combination of quality time, teamwork, and enjoying the results. Plus, if you learn to bake or cook a new dish together you can make them for each other on another date night. If you prefer something at home, these days you’ll find plenty of YouTube channels that will allow you to watch and learn.

Backyard Movies

While drive-in movies are always fun for date nights, theaters have become far and few between. If there isn’t one near you, how about bringing it into your backyard? All you need is a projector, a white sheet, some rope and tape. You’ll hang up the sheet by tossing it over the rope hung between two trees, adding tape if the knots don’t seem to be holding well enough. Now create a cozy area using blankets and big outdoor pillows for seating. Don’t forget the wine (or another beverage) and some snacks like a big bowl of popcorn.

Sunset Picnic and Stargazing

Enjoy two romantic moments in one by putting together a picnic and taking a drive to a spot away from city lights that’s ideal for watching a sunset. Toss down a blanket for your meal and after the sun goes down, spend time together gazing up at the stars. If you like to hike, you might start off this date night with a trek along a scenic trail before your picnic.

Explore a New ‘Culture’

So, you probably can’t jet off to Paris for a night that ends with a kiss on the Eiffel Tower, but you can explore a new “subculture.” Subcultures can often be found in another city that’s just a short drive away. Just make it a new place neither of you have really explored. Spend time wandering the neighborhoods or checking out an eclectic downtown, popping into an enticing eatery or a bar for drinks to get to know the local scene.

Couples’ Treatments at the Spa

You might go to a day spa occasionally, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t open after dark and getting pampered together can make for the perfect date night. Many offer special packages with added treats like champagne, chocolates, and fresh fruit. An aromatherapy or hot stone massage followed by time in a steam bath or a whirlpool tub offers lots of opportunities for romance.