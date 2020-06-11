75-Year-Old Missing Person Has Been Located

SAN FRANCISCO— At 10:23 in the morning on Saturday, May 30, San Francisco resident Johnny Armstrong, 75, who had been reported missing eight days earlier, was located.

On Friday, May 22, a missing person report was filed for Armstrong at the Bayview Station of the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD). The last time he was seen was three days earlier, on Tuesday, May 19, at around 1:00 in the afternoon. He was departing from his home on the 1600 block of Revere Avenue and had reportedly been wearing sweatpants.

Once the missing person report was filed, SFPD released a statement requesting that the public assists in trying to locate Armstrong. He was considered at risk “due to his age and to health matters,” according to the police department’s statement.

Armstrong was found near 22nd and Tennessee Streets in the Bayview District a little more than a week after the report was filed. The people who found Armstrong had already known him and only became aware that he had been filed as a missing person when they saw news reports.

After being located, Armstrong was evaluated at a local hospital.

Today, June 11, the police department updated a notice announcing that Armstrong had been found. The press release had formerly only consisted of details relating to Armstrong’s disappearance but has now been brought up to date with the most recent information regarding the case.

SFPD continues to encourage anyone who has information on this case to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Anyone who provides details to the police can stay anonymous.