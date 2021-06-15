SAN FRANCISCO—Over 80 people were displaced due to a two-alarm fire at the National Hotel on Market Street on June 13. The San Francisco Fire Department classified the fire as a two-alarm fire at approximately 6:39 p.m. and announced that it was contained at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Twitter.

A mattress fire had started in one room and spread to the first, second, and third floor of the hotel, the SFFD confirmed in a Twitter post. 25 fire apparatus were on scene including the SFFD, the San Francisco Department of Emergency management, the San Francisco Human Services Agency, the Red Cross, the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, and San Francisco Animal Care.

75 firefighters and paramedics worked to extinguish the fire and rendered aid to the residents of the hotel, according to an SFFD Twitter post. One person suffered from smoke inhalation that was non-life threatening and two dogs were rescued.

District 6 supervisor, Matt Haney, announced on Twitter that the building had been evacuated with no injuries reported. The Northern California Red Cross helped assess over 80 displaced residents and had them transported to shelter for the night.