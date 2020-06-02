SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, May 31, a total of 87 people were arrested for violating San Francisco’s 8 p.m. curfew. During a press conference on Monday, June 1, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that a majority of the arrests were made near the Civic Center where a protest for George Floyd that had started earlier that day continued past the city’s curfew.

When officers ordered the protesters to abide by the curfew and instructed them to leave the scene, they began throwing objects at the officers and igniting fires. One officer was assaulted with a skateboard and another with a “stun gun type of device,” said Chief Scott. An additional 208 officers from around the state of California had been sent to assist officers of the San Francisco Police Department on Sunday.

Aside from the 87 arrests that were made in violation of the city’s curfew, 33 people were issued citations. At least five arrests that were made on Market and 2nd Streets were of people that threw Molotov cocktails, a type of bomb. Additionally, a loaded handgun, fireworks, and other explosives were collected at the scene of these arrests. 64 of the 87 people arrested on Sunday were released on Monday with 23 remaining in custody.

On Saturday, May 30, Mayor London Breed tweeted: “We are implementing a curfew that will start tomorrow at 8pm. People are hurting right now. They’re angry. I’m angry. The City and the police will support peaceful protests, as we did all day today. We can’t tolerate violence and vandalism. Now is the time to go home.”

Chief Scott encourages protesters or members of the public to file complaints against law enforcement staff through the city’s Department of Police Accountability at (415) 241-7711 or at sfgov.org/dpa.