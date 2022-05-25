SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on May 19, at approximately 7:48 p.m., officers responded to Mariposa Street and Owens Street regarding an aggravated assault in progress.

The SFPD reported upon arrival, officers found two males in the region that led to an officer-involved shooting. Officers rendered aid to the two males and summoned medics to the scene. Medics declared one male dead at the scene, and transported one male to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. That male died from injuries sustained at the hospital.

This incident is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office; the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD); the SFPD Internal Affairs Division (IAD); the Department of Police Accountability (DPA); and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

Additional details will be released as it becomes available. As part of SFPD’s commitment to transparency and accountability, a town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.