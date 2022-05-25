SAN FRANCISCO—Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman who was found shot in her Bayview District home on Monday, May 23.

Reports of a shooting were made early that morning which prompted officers to respond to Osceola Lane near La Salle Avenue at around 5:18 p.m.

The victim was found alive suffering from a gunshot wound when officials arrived. Paramedics attempted to save her life but were unable to. The medical examiner declared her death as suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”