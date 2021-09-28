SAN FRANCISCO—Officials from the San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired on 9th and Mission Street on Monday, September 27. The SFPD indicated in a news release at approximately 8:11 a.m., officers from both the Southern and Tenderloin Stations responded to the area about a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The officers provided aid to the victim until medics arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The victim later died at the hospital from injuries sustained during the shooting. The SFPD Homicide Detail is currently investigating the case.

Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.