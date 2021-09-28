SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to solve a murder that transpired on Folsom Street on Friday, September 24. Officers from the Mission Station responded toa call about a shooting on the 2000 block of Folsom Street on 11:49 a.m.

After arriving on the scene officers found an adult male suffering from gunshots. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, where he later died. This investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.