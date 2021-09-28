INGLEWOOD—Matthew Stafford mania is in full force here in L.A.! The newly acquired quarterback has led the Rams to a dynamic 3-0 record, outdueling the GOAT, Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-24, at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 26.

Throughout Tom Brady’s illustrious career, surprisingly it marked the first time Brady has ever played an NFL game in Los Angeles. However, the day belonged to Matthew Stafford. He threw four touchdown passes in this potential NFC Championship preview.

Registering touchdown strikes to Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and veteran DeSean Jackson, who is an early season MVP candidate. Tying the Rams franchise record with an astonishing nine TD passes, while throwing for a gaudy 942 yards.

The game opened slowly, as these NFC heavyweights failed to find any offensive rhythm in the scoreless first quarter. It all changed in the second quarter, when Stafford connected with tight end Tyler Higbee for an 8-yard touchdown, putting the Rams up 7-0. Brady drove the Bucs down the field for a game tying touchdown on a 4-yard TD run by Chris Godwin.

Stafford found his favorite target Cooper Kupp on the drive for a goal line TD pass, making it 14-7 at halftime. The first play of the second half proved why the Rams are Super Bowl contenders.

Stafford threw his patented deep ball to Jackson for a 75-yard vertical strike; the Bucs were powerless to stop it. Jackson who has made a career of big plays tied an NFL record with 9 receptions of 75 additional yards.

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey lead the league’s fiercest defense. Holding the league’s best scoring offense to 24 points. Bone crushing hits, one that sent Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski to the locker room. Names like Darius Williams, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Leonard Floyd have made mighty contributions in the pass rush.

No reason to celebrate yet, the 3-0 Arizona Cardinals visit SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October, 3 at 1:05 p.m. for control in the NFC West.