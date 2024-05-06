UNITED STATES—Let’s face it, Americans do not like to exercise. It is just a stark reality, but there are things that we can do to improve our physical and overall health. Precisely what does that mean? It means doing a little bit each day goes a long way. I will be the first to admit I’m a bit of a busy body. I don’t like a job that involves sitting at a desk for periods of time. That means your body is NOT doing anything and that is not good for your health.

A vast majority of Americans work jobs where they are sitting for eight plus hours or perhaps longer several days a week. So, what can we do to change that? Yes, you can get up and move around every hour or so. You can have a standing desk, but c’mon who is really doing or wanting to do that? You can get in that exercise regimen after work completes, but for most individuals that never tends to happen. When you’re tired you’re tired and not much can change that people, so what do you do?

You walk. It is perhaps the easiest way to get physical activity in and it’s not a massive strain on the body. Walking is free and you can do it almost anywhere, so there is no actual excuse as to why you cannot do it. You can walk around the block near your home after work or before work. Perhaps do it two or three times if possible because that 10–15-minute walk means you’re getting steps which involves movement to the body America.

In addition to the walking, you’re getting some fresh air and sunshine at the same time. Sunshine is important because it provides you with that natural Vitamin D which is a nutrient your body needs and not many of us get it on a daily basis. If I’m going to walk, I prefer to do it in the morning, when the weather is crisp and not as hot or humid. This totally holds true during those summer months where by the time it hits 9 or 10 a.m. it could be 80 or 90 degrees already depending on what part of the country you live in.

Let’s say for whatever reason you don’t feel safe or comfortable walking around your home. Find a local park or a school that has a track where you can walk around. Of course you’ll have to do that walking when the time is appropriate depending if school is in succession or not. If that option is not feasible for you, then you can visit your local mall.

That is the thing about the mall, so many people believe if you go to the mall you have to purchase something and that is not always the case. You can window browse and just see what is out there, while getting plenty of steps in. Those steps are activity that activity leads to the burning of calories and when you burn calories it is good for your health and potential weight loss.

There are plenty of people who are part of the mall walkers club that get to the mall at least two to three hours before they open, and they walk the entire surface of the mall. Good movement, and you’re taking control of your health at the same time. What is the goal of this column? To get people not to make excuses for not having some level of physical activity. A walk is the easiest way to have your body in motion, and it doesn’t cost you anything to do it.

Written By Jason Jones