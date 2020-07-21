SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, July 20, San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department (SF Rec and Park) announced via social media that the Guy Place Mini Park, located amid the skyscrapers of Rincon Hill, is now open to the public. They uploaded a statement about the new park with details on their website.

Guy Place Mini Park is located on Guy Place which is nearby the approach to the Bay Bridge. It is a couple of steps away from the Transbay Transit Center.

The statement notes, the park covers an area of 3500-square-feet and includes three outdoor spaces, eight new river birch and dogwood trees, and a pet “relief” area.

According to SF Rec and Park, the project to establish the Guy Place Mini Park cost $4.5 million. It was funded by the Rincon Hill Community Improvements Fund. In 2008, the community started planning and designing. The San Francisco Arts Commission approved the design. In 2017, the SF Recreation and Parks Department received additional funding which helped them to move forward on the project.

“As neighborhoods grow, so does the need for quality parks. Guy Place Mini Park is the perfect spot for quiet reflection and calming your mind with a daily dose of nature,” said Phil Ginsburg, the SF Rec and Park General Manager.

For more details on Guy Place Mini Park, visit SF Rec and Park website.