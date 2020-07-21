SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, July 21, San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department (SF Rec and Park) announced via social media that the Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park will open to the public on Wednesday, July 22. The department encourages people to purchase tickets in advance online.

SF Rec and Park indicates that the Garden has been closed since March 17 due to the shelter-in-place order. As for reopening, the Japanese Tea Garden set new rules and measures to ensure that visitors having a safe trip there including limiting the number of guests.

“To re-open safely, it will limit guests to 100 & set up one-way pathways to avoid congestion. Bathrooms & certain high-touch areas such as steep bridges will remain closed & masks are required for everyone,” reads the statement via their Twitter page.

According to the Garden’s website, the hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., on Wednesday through Sunday. For San Francisco residents tickets are priced from $3 to $7. For non-residents, the ticket prices are from $3 to $12. The ticket for ages 5 to 11 children, including both resident and non-resident, is $3 per child.

For more information about Japanese Tea Garden’s reopen and ticket purchasing, visit the Garden’s website, or call at 415-264-1429.