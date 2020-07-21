SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, July 18, the National Football League contacted each team to let them know that training camps will start on time as expected. NFL Football Operations posted on Twitter on June 29 2020:

“The @NFL advised teams that training camps are expected to begin as scheduled on July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier.”

League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on July 18 alerting them that rookies can report on Tuesday, July 21, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday, July 23, and all other players can arrive by July 28.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, tweeted on July 13:

“Chiefs and Texans rookies are scheduled to report to camp Saturday. All players must take COVID-19 tests 48 hours in advance. Yet there has been no clearance yet from the NFL and both teams, like the 30 others, are awaiting word from the league about how to proceed, per sources.”

Many players around the league have started to voice their concerns on reporting to camp at the particular time.

Houston Texans defensive end, J.J Watt, tweeted on July 19 at 8:59 a.m., “Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow.”

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, tweeted the following at 9:17 a.m.:

“Getting ready to report this week hoping the @NFL will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love #WeWantToPlay.”

San Francisco 49ers Cornerback, Richard Sherman, chimed in by tweeting “The NFL has ignored the safety recommendations from the experts that THEY hired. We all love this game and want to go out and complete with our brothers. The NFL needs to provide a safe work environment for us to do that #WeWantToPlay.”

Representatives of NFL have not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.