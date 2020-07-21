SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, July 18, San Francisco Ballet School (SF Ballet) announced via social media that they are offering $10 drop-in ballet classes for adults.

The classes will be held via Zoom and last one hour. SF Ballet offers live accompaniment and they will email the students the Zoom meeting link 30-minutes before the class starts.

The Beginner Ballet Class is on Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Beginner/Intermediate Ballet Class is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Intermediate Ballet is on Mondays, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The Ballet Mat Class is on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Ballet for Active Seniors Class is on Tuesdays from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A statement on SF Ballet’s website notes that a lot of local dancers attended the summer ballet classes in the past. The virtual classes this summer are allowing more students who are not from San Francisco to participate. So far, there are 230 adults who have have joined the virtual classes from all over the world.

“230 adults from all over the US, UK, Chile, Mexico, Canada, Croatia, France, Japan, South Korea, Peru, and more have joined SF Ballet School’s drop-in classes so far. Even with the drastic change in summer plans, SF Ballet School continues to bring the organization’s mission to life: to share the joy of dance to with the widest possible audience,” reads a statement via the website.

For more details on the drop-in ballet classes, visit the SF Ballet website.