SAN FRANCISCO- Organizers of the 150th birthday celebration of Golden Gate Park have announced they will hold a “virtual concert series” beginning April 4.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, a massive celebration was planned to take part at the park. Although plans are put on hold, it has been confirmed that it will still be put into action at a later date. The highly anticipated 150-foot ferris wheel will be installed once the COVID-19 outbreak is contained.

Metallica opened up the “virtual concert series” at 9 a.m. The Golden Gate Park website made a post to encourage people to visit the site to be informed on upcoming content and features. Golden Gate Park holds many events supporting the arts such as the Outside Lands Music Festival, where Metallica headlined in 2017.

In addition to the virtual series, San Francisco City Hall and Coit tower will be lit up to celebrate the 150th birthday of Golden Gate Park.