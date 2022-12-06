HOLLYWOOD—Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her roles on the TV series “Cheers” and “Veronica’s Closet” passed away on Monday, December 5 at the age of 71, after a private battle with cancer. Alley’s family released the following message via the actress’ Twitter page in response to her passing:

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closet family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Out mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. We love always, True and Lillie Parker.

The actress was born on January 12, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas. Her mother was killed by a drunk driver in 1981 and her father was seriously injured during that crash. Alley made her film debut in “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” and appeared in the 1989 movie “Look Who’s Talking” alongside co-star John Travolta. Travolta posted on the following message on his Instagram page: “Kristie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again. She appeared in the 1990 and 1993 sequels “Look Who’s Talking Too” and “Look Who’s Talking Now.”

Other film credits for the actress include “Shoot to Kill,” John Carpenter’s “Village of the Damned,” “Deconstructing Harry” and “Drop Dead Gorgeous.”

She was married twice, once to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977 and again to Parker Stevenson from 1984 to 1997, where they adopted William “True,” in October 1992 and Lillie in 1995. She became a grandmother in 2016, after her son ‘True’ had a son.

Alley won two Emmy Awards during her career. Once in 1991 for her role in “Cheers” and in 1994 for her performance in the TV movie “David’s Mother.” She recently appears on the FOX series “Scream Queens” in 2016 alongside Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis. Alley competed on the reality series “Dancing With the Stars” and recently appears on “The Masked Singer” in 2022 as Baby Mammoth.