WEST HOLLYWOOD—The suspect who shot the dog walker of singer and actress Lady Gaga back in February 2021, was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, December 5. James Howard Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to attempted murder, after shooting and wounding Ryan Fischer, while trying to steal three French bulldogs.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on April 29, 2021 that five people were charged for their alleged roles in the shooting of a dog walker in February. “This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

Jackson, Jaylin Keyshawn White, 20, and Lafayette Shon Whaley, 28, were charged with one count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. Jackson was also facing one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. White faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50, were charged with one count each of accessory after the fact. White was also charged with one count of possession of a firearm and McBride faces one count of receiving stolen property.

On February 24, 2021, Fischer was walking three French bulldogs, belonging to Gaga, when he was approached by Jackson, White and Whaley. The defendants struggled with Fischer who was shot by Jackson. They are accused of grabbing two of the prized dogs and fleeing in a vehicle. He was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

The dogs were later turned over unharmed to police. Lady Gaga’s two missing French bulldogs were returned on February 26, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. According to authorities, a woman brought Koji and Gustav into the Olympic Police Station in Koreatown.

In Instagram post, Fischer posted:

“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself. While “a lot of healing still needs to happen,” Fischer is excited to reunite with the dogs, who have been returned.

Fischer indicated in an Instagram post on March 1 the following statement:

“4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.

Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay.

From that point, right as the neighbors poured from their homes and restaurant to us on the sidewalk, life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn.”

A $500,000 reward was offered by Lady Gaga for the safe return of her dogs. White pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree robbery and was sentenced to four years in state prison in August. Whaley pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to six years in prison in August 2022.