UNITED STATES—If there is anything people know about me, it’s that I love a great adrenaline rush. For me, I get a lot of that adrenaline rush from roller coasters and thrill rides. I recently had a trip to Cedar Point, the greatest amusement park in the world if you are asking. The rides are endless, the thrills some of the greatest ever and to top that it’s not just roller coasters. I know what plenty of you are thinking: what happens if something crazy happens with that ride? What if it malfunctions?

Well, let me tell you a story that happened to me. I was in line waiting to get on the Top Thrill Dragster, the ride that tends to scare everyone at Cedar Point. It has a 420 feet drop and it takes over at over 120 mph. To be honest the ridge is not more than maybe 30 seconds, but gosh those 30 seconds is the biggest adrenaline rush that I have ever encountered people. We were waiting in line for about 1 hour, and suddenly the ride malfunctions. People are waiting, people are leaving because they don’t know when the ride will resume. So after giving another 15 minutes of waiting the ride is fixed and all is good right? Not so. Right as we get on the ride and are locked for takeoff, the ride malfunctions again.

So at this point I’m starting to ask myself: should I get on this ride or just bolt? I thought about bolting and going to another ride. However, my party didn’t want to. So we waited, the ride got fixed and I was in preparation mode for this explosive takeoff, which can give you whiplash if you don’t lean your head all the way back. Trust me I was anxious wondering when the takeoff would occur and when it did, the butterflies in my stomach and the screaming as you propel 420 feet into the air to drop and feel that empty air in one’s stomach.

I waited 2 hours for 30 seconds of an adrenaline rush and if you ask me was it worth it: absolutely. I then got on the Magnum XL Force. I have never been a fan of the Magnum because it has a drop that is a little over 200 feet that you really feel in that stomach and it is that rollercoaster that has hills and valleys. It goes up and goes down and strikes your body in a way that you without a doubt feel it people and it hurts. However, that wait was only 20 minutes, and it was worth the 2 minutes of pure my fate is in the hands of this coaster people.

The park was a bit crowded and I was bummed I was NOT able to get on the Millennium Force. It has a drop of about 300 feet and it is literally right next to Lake Erie and I have a fear of massive pools of water so I conquer that fear each time I get on this ride, but I without a doubt love every second I get on this ride people. The Millennium Force moves up that hill quite fast, the Magnum takes its time making you more anxious in the process. I got on two other rides, that were ok, it was more so for my niece who wanted a thrill and discovered it wasn’t as big of a thrill that she expected, but hey, I still rode them.

All this roller coaster riding got me thinking, am I crazy that I get such an adrenaline rush from riding roller coasters? No I don’t think so; there are plenty of people who love riding roller coasters just like me and I’m in my late 30s people. I loved them as a teen, loved them in my 20s and love them in my 30s. I just hate waiting in those long lines to get on those coasters, and I might complain and moan while waiting in the heat or the wind, but once you get on that ride and get that adrenaline rush I tell myself the same thing over and over and over again: man that was totally worth it.

So for all the coaster lovers out there, don’t be ashamed of your element of fun. Some people get it, some people don’t. You have no reason to try to explain yourself to them. It is what it is, you like what you like and you don’t have to explain it to anyone America.

Written By Jason Jones