SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to located a group of aggravated assault and robbery suspects. The SFPD reported on June 25, officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on the 300 block of 11th Street, outside of a night club.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officers on scene conducted an investigation and located witnesses and a male victim believed to be connected to the shooting.

Investigators determined that the shooting was a result of a robbery that transpired inside of the night club. A physical altercation ensued outside of the nightclub involving three suspects, victims, and witnesses, followed by a shooting. The shooter fled the scene with an unknown female suspect and an unknown male suspect. The SFPD Robbery Detail took over the investigation.

A link to cell phone video obtained from a witness on scene has been publicized by the police department in hopes of capturing the individuals involved in the assault and robbery.

The suspect observed to be the shooter is described to be a Hispanic male, in his 20s or 30s. He is approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall with a medium build, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, brown belt, and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic female, in her 20s or 30s. She is approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall with a small build and long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve green dress with light colored heels and carrying a white purse.

The third suspect involved is described to be a Hispanic male, in his 20s or 30s. He is approximately 5 feet and 6 inches tall with a medium build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with details regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.