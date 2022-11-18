SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, November 11, at approximately 9:30 p.m. The SFPD reported that officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the area of Grove and Larkin Street for a report of a possible assault.

After arriving on the scene officers discovered an adult male lying on the ground unconscious. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. Despite the lifesaving efforts of the officers and medics, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name and age of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.