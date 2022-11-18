SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the Northern Station on November 12. The SFPD reported that at 9:03 p.m. officers responded to the region of Fulton Street and Webster Street regarding a shot spotter activation.

Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old male suffering from injuries caused by multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, where the victim later died. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.