SAN FRANCISCO—Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department arrested hit and run suspect, 63-year-old Binh Tran, on July 23. The suspect vehicle collided with a pedestrian who is expected to live despite life-threatening injuries.

SFPD officers from the Northern Station responded to a report of a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian on July 21 at approximately 5:56 p.m. Officers located an 88-year-old female suffering life-threatening injuries near Fulton Avenue and Pierce Street, according to a police report.

The victim was transported to the hospital and Investigators were later informed she is expected to survive. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was a white sedan. The suspect is believed to have fled the scene after striking the pedestrian with his vehicle while she was in the crosswalk, according to a police report.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit developed information that led to the identification of Tran as the suspect driver. Tran and his vehicle were located by Investigators on the 1700 block of 43rd Avenue. His vehicle was towed for further investigation and Tran was taken into custody without incident.

Tran was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on count of felony hit and run. While an arrest has been made, the SFPD advises anyone with information regarding the incident to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.