SAN FRANCISCO—On September 25, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed an arrest was made in connection to a Child Pornography investigation.

The SFPD reported that in April 2024, members of the SFPD Special Victims Unit-Internet Crime Against Children (ICAC) obtained information that an adult male suspect from San Francisco was in possession of and distributing Child Sexual Assault Material (CSAM) commonly referred to as child pornography. Through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Albinus Benus, 56, of San Francisco.

On September 12, a joint operation was conducted by the SFPD ICAC Unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) on the 100 block of Maynard Street. A search warrant was served, and Benus was taken into custody without incident. During the search warrant service, Investigators seized multiple electronic devices as evidence. During a forensic review of the devices, large quantities of child pornography were located that were catalogued into numerous specific categories.

Benus was booked into San Francisco County Jail for one count of distribution of child pornography (311.1(a) PC) and one count of possession of child pornography (311.11(a) PC) with the enhancement of over 600 files (311.11(c)(1) PC) and the enhancement of child pornography depicting bondage (311.11(c)(2) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.