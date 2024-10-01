SAN FRANCISCO—On September 25, the San Francisco Police Department reported that it is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person at-risk.

Thomas Smith was last seen on September 21, on the 1400 block of 18th Avenue. Smith is described as an 83-year-old white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has gray hair, and green eyes.

He is considered “at-risk” due to the fact he was diagnosed with dementia. He frequently uses the MUNI N-Judah Line.

Anyone who locates Thomas Smith should call 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with details on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.