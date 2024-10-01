SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, September 28, the San Francisco Police Department reported that suspects have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that transpired last week. The SFPD reported that on September 22, at 1:43 a.m., officers from Bayview Station responded to the 300 block of Bayshore Blvd. regarding an armed robbery that just occurred.

Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim who indicated he was on his electric scooter when unknown suspects approached, surrounded him, and stole his equipment. The victim attempted to flee from the suspects, but they followed him and demanded his property while brandishing firearms. The suspects stole the victim’s property and fled southbound on Bayshore Boulevard towards Cortland Avenue, which is on the border with the Ingleside Police District.

Officers from Ingleside Station responded to the region after hearing the broadcast of the armed robbery which provided descriptions of the suspects. Officers searched the area and located three males who matched the descriptions at Nevada Street and Cortland Avenue Officers detained the males and discovered two of them were in possession of concealed loaded handguns.

Additional officers continued to search the region and located possible stolen property nearby. Over the course of the investigation, the detained males were identified as the robbery suspects, and the found property was identified as the victim’s stolen property.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest the three suspects. A 16-year-old male was arrested for robbery (211 PC) and conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC). Jefferson Galo, 18, and Jephson Galo, 18, of San Francisco were arrested for the charges of robbery (211 PC), conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm (25400(a)(2) PC, 25800(a) PC, 25850(A) PC, 25850(c) PC, 25400(a)(1) PC), exhibiting a deadly weapon (417(a)(1) PC), and carjacking (215(a) PC).

The quick response of the officers from Bayview and Ingleside District Stations lead to the immediate arrest of the suspects and the location of the stolen property for in the violent crime, he SFPD indicated. The San Francisco Police Department is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.