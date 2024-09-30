UNITED STATES—Weight loss medications became all the rage last year, and they’re still growing in popularity.

Touted as a medically-backed way to reduce as much as 20% of a person’s weight at a quicker pace than traditional weight loss methods, they continue to experience strong sales. A Reuters report thus finds that the market for these drugs will be worth more than $100 billion by the end of the decade.

That popularity holds true even here in San Francisco, which boasts lower obesity rates than average compared to the rest of the country. Local medical professionals, including plastic surgeon Jonathan Kaplan and pharmacist David Valencia, are now seeing more of the city’s residents requesting and filling prescriptions for these injectable medications.

As weight loss drugs become more widespread, however, we continue to learn more about their efficacy—and their possible side effects. If you’re considering using them to shed excess weight, here’s what you need to know so you can use them safely:

How weight loss drugs work

The most common weight loss drug is semaglutide, which is popularly sold under brand names like Wegovy and Ozempic. It was originally formulated to treat diabetes and heart disease. However, research now found that it can also be effective for weight loss.

Semaglutide works by mimicking a gut hormone called GLP-1. It responds to GLP-1 receptors in the brain, which control your appetite and how quickly your stomach empties. The medication can thus help you eat less, and then stave off hunger for longer after meals.

You need a prescription to use these drugs, as a healthcare provider will assign the doses you need to take. It takes roughly a month for semaglutide to start yielding weight loss results. After about a year, adults on these medications can lose an average of 15% of their starting body weight.

Given its history in treating other diseases, we already know that semaglutide can cause stomach side effects, like diarrhea and nausea. However, its emerging use in weight loss reveals further impacts that may concern those who wish to take it.

Emerging side effects to know about

Today, we’re discovering that semaglutide can cause new side effects when used for weight loss rather than treating diabetes and heart disease. In particular, Ozempic face made headlines in mid-2024. Characterized by sunken eyes and hollowed-out cheeks, it drew widespread attention on the internet due to how it made those taking weight loss drugs look older.

However, studies confirm that semaglutide doesn’t just specifically target the face. That’s apparent in the similar rise of yet another unwanted side effect: Ozempic butt. As its name suggests, it occurs when the skin on one’s backside sags as their weight loss journey with Ozempic progresses. Why does this happen? It has to do with how rapidly one sheds pounds while on weight loss drugs.

According to plastic surgeon David Schafer, weight gain causes the skin to expand. When those extra pounds are lost too quickly, it affects your skin’s ability to contract. This phenomenon is responsible for the hollowed-out and sagged appearance one takes on when they experience Ozempic face or Ozempic butt. It can also affect any other part of the body that loses a significant amount of fat rapidly.

Though these unwanted side effects appear solely aesthetic in nature, they can signal the presence of more concerning ramifications on one’s health. In particular, the rapid weight loss caused by semaglutide, and similar medications may imply that you’re losing not just fat, but muscle. That can make you weaker, more frail, and ultimately more prone to serious injuries. Muscle loss can also worsen your bone health and put you at a higher risk of developing conditions like osteoporosis as you age.

How to take weight loss drugs safely

There are three main ways to safely lose weight with semaglutide and similar medications. First, only take these drugs if you’re eligible to do so. Because of the weight reduction it can cause, weight loss drugs are only prescribed to those experiencing obesity, as well as overweight individuals with a pre-existing, weight-related health complication like diabetes. Consult a doctor if you’re unsure of your eligibility.

Second, it’s crucial to control the pace of your weight loss while you’re taking these drugs. The safest amount you can lose per week is one to two pounds. Otherwise, you risk experiencing the above side effects and losing both fat and muscle. That’s best accomplished by pairing semaglutide use with a balanced diet and regular exercise. Eating whole, nutrient-dense foods will slow weight loss progression, while working out will strengthen your muscles and maintain their mass.

Finally, talk with your doctor about personalizing your doses. Weight loss medications are typically prescribed over 17 weeks, after which users are asked to take them as a maintenance drug in the long term. However, new findings presented at the European Congress on Obesity reveal that tapering off semaglutide use over time can actually prevent you from experiencing side effects and ultimately regaining the weight you lose. It’s worth discussing these findings with your doctor so they can come up with a dosage plan tailored to your unique needs.

Weight loss drugs remain popular in San Francisco, but emerging side effects emphasize that you shouldn’t hop on the bandwagon so quickly. Take your weight loss needs into account and consult a healthcare professional to see if you’re eligible to take these medications—and ensure you do so properly.