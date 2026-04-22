SAN FRANCISCO—It was announced approximately Friday, April 17 that Alcatraz Tours were cancelled because of scheduled dock repairs, which the National Park Service confirmed. Alcatraz Island worked to do with routine and necessary mechanical maintenance on its landing infrastructure and inspecting on dock’s pilings.

Beginning Monday, April 20, all ferries and tours to Alcatraz were cancelled. The closure will last all week long until Friday, April 24. It will reopen to the public Saturday, April 25 to resume its regularly scheduled tours. The time period was selected because it was to avoid high traffic during the summer season.

If a client is affected by the closure, Alcatraz official tour operator, Alcatraz City Cruises, will provide options. Individuals who already purchased tickets during the period of the closure automatically had refunds processed for their tickets that were cancelled. They can also reschedule their visit to the Rock for another time.

There are alternative cruises called “Bay Cruises” that do not dock at the Rock but can view the island from the bay. For immediate assist in making rescheduling reservations, please call Alcatraz City Cruises Contact Center at (415) 981-7625 or go to the online guest portal to manage the booking.