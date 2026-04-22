SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, April 19 at 11:38 p.m., a corpse was found by California Highway Patrol at Harrison Street on-ramp near Seventh Street.

The discovery of the body came after a weekend-long closure from doing construction work in the area. The area included a 1.6 mile of closure for repaving and repairing the road from 17th Street to Fourth Street. The freeway was reopened at 11:13 p.m., which was about 25 minutes before the accident was recorded.

According to a CHP spokesperson, the individual may have suffered a drug overdose. No additional details about the victim have been disclosed to the public.